Scottish Cup semi-final heartbreak for Stonehaven

Stonehaven Tennis Club’s Scottish Cup dream is over after their men were beaten 5-2 by Whitecraigs in the semi-final at Stonehaven last Saturday.

The team of Patrick Young, Bruce McIver, Fergus Hermiston, Daniel Colvin, Gigi Hermann and James Kirk gave their all, but it was Whitecraigs who progressed to the final against Newlands on Sunday.

The match was the best of nine rubbers, with three pairs from each team all playing each other.

The partnership of Patrick Young and Bruce McIver, and Gigi Hermann and James Kirk, won their matches for Stonehaven while Patrick and Bruce narrowly lost another match in a deciding third set championship tiebreak.

Head coach Bruce McIver said: “It’s frustrating as there was definitely an opportunity to win the semi-final. However, it’s been a great run and I think we can be reasonably happy with reaching the last four for the first time in the club’s history. Roll on the Scottish Cup 2020!

“Congratulations to the team and thanks to everyone who came down to support, it was a brilliant atmosphere.”

Team sponsor The Blind Mannie generously provided the team kit.