Snow goes on for Dave after weather disrupts challenge

Stonehaven man Dave Jacobs had to admit partial defeat to the weather when he took to his paddleboard in the mountains for charity last week.

In a bid to raise money for BBC’s Children in Need, he had to delay his hiking and paddleboard expedition for a week because of excessive snow and low cloud before finally getting under way last Friday.

“The plan was to hike into Loch Etchachan and Coire an Lochain in the Cairngorms with my board on my back and paddleboard across the longest point of each loch in a day,” he said.

“However I managed only to complete half my challenge, as there was way too much snow to hike to the second loch!

“I hiked up last Friday in deep snow to Coire an Lochain, it took around four hours in knee deep snow.

“I got to Lochain which was frozen funnily enough, inflated my board and went for a wee skate across on it then had fun stand-up paddleboard surfing back down the mountain.

“I will return when the snow melts to complete Loch Etchachan.

“Nonetheless it was a hard challenge and I managed to raise over £1290 which is fantastic. A huge thanks to all those that donated!”

Dave does a challenge almost every year for Children in Need. “This one combines my two loves, the water and the mountains,” he said.

Two weeks ago, Dave had raised £355 of his £1000 target, so he has exceeded that, with more of the challenge to come.

He added on his JustGiving page: “When we get together, the smallest things can make a big difference. On your marks, get together, go! Up and down the country people are quizzing, rambling and cooking for BBC Children in Need.”

Please donate at https:// www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ksighestoch andochantandpaddleboard challenge