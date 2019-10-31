Stonehaven golf season comes to a close

Saturday saw the curtain fall on the summer season at Stonehaven and many members took the opportunity to have a final go off the medal tees in an effort to get their handicap adjusted before the winter season gets under way.

Concentration levels were high and in the end 18 players managed to play to par or better.

Leading the charge was 14-handicapper Jim Lonie who scored 41 points and beat David Roberts an 11-handicapper in a card countback to take top place.

Lonie played steady golf with nine pars and kept the dreaded double bogey off his card which was no mean feat in the windy conditions.

Roberts started his back nine in style with three pars but a triple bogey at the par three 13th cost him outright first place.

In the latest round of the ladies winter league it was the battle of former club champions Rose Riddell and Wilma Lawrence to see who would take top spot on the day.

It was Rose Riddell who blossomed with 23 points who had three 3’s in her outward half which paved the way in beating Wilma Lawrence in to second place.

This Saturday (November 2) will see the introduction of fairway mats and preferred lies and members are asked to make themselves conversant with the winter rules before playing in the winter competitions.

Gents October Stableford CSS 65; J Lonie (14), D Roberts (11) 41 pts, R Gammack (22), A Officer (8), G Lamont (9), S Campbell (17), K Riddell (2), G Forrester (21) 39.

Gents Wednesday Stableford CSS 66; A Kennedy (17) 39 pts, I Shearer (12) 38, H Roulston (7), A Wood (20), W Shepherd (22), B Hunter (8) 36.

Gents Sunday Walk on Medal (20 Oct) CSS 67; B Hardstaff (17) 65, N Cattanach (12) 69, A Keith (21) 72, R Gammack (23) 73, C Gordon (17) 75, R Walker (16) 77.

Ladies 12 Hole Winter League CSS NQ: R Riddell (9) 23 pts, W Lawrence (12) 22, W Eccles (19), Y Scott (21) 21, F E Sim (10), T Mckenzie (29) 20.