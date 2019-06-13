stonehaven up for the cup

The Stonehaven men’s tennis team have reached the semi- finals of the Scottish Cup for the first time, and will host Whitecraigs this Saturday as they bid to reach the final.

The Scottish Cup is the premier inter-club tennis competition in Scotland and dates all the way back to 1896.

The team of James Kirk, Bruce McIver, Patrick Young, Guillaume Hermann, Fergus Hermiston and Kieran Hamilton beat previous winners Giffnock 5-2 in the quarter-final at Stonehaven on Saturday June 1 to reach the next round of the men’s doubles event.

The semi-final against Whitecraigs from Glasgow is to be played on Saturday at Stonehaven Tennis Club. Whitecraigs beat Glasgow Western 5-1 in their quarter-final. “The match is due to start at 2pm so please come down and show your support to the team,” said club spokesman Simon Warner.

The other semi-final is between Thistle (Edinburgh) and Newlands (Glasgow), with the final scheduled for Craig-lockhart, Edinburgh on Sunday June 23.

Bruce McIver, the head coach at Stonehaven Tennis Club, said: “It’s a huge achievement for the club to reach the Scottish Cup semi-final.

“This is the main event for club tennis in this country and is the event everyone would love to win. The three other contenders are big city clubs from Glasgow and Edinburgh, each with great past records in the Scottish Cup.

“I don’t think many people anticipated seeing Stonehaven’s name in the last four. We’ll be at full strength for the semi-final and will be going all out to make it to the final.”

The club, based at the Recreation Ground in Stonehaven AB39 2RD, has five all-weather tennis courts, all of which are floodlit. It offers a comprehensive coaching programme as well as social and competitive events.