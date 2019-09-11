Amazing Joseph wows the audience at His Majesty’s

It was on a school trip to London back in 1979 when I first saw Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Forty years later, the same buzz came over me as I watched the timeless musical get the audience on its feet at His Majesty’s Theatre.

I’m sure a large proportion of the audience may have been Joseph ‘newbies’, but certainly where I was sitting there were pure fans, singing along, word perfect, to each and every song.

This Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice classic is as fresh today as it was back in 1968 when it made its debut in the West End.

And no-one has tampered in any way with the format - you know exactly what you’re getting every time.

Big names have taken the role of Joseph in the past - the likes of Jason Donovan, Donny Osmond and Philip Schofield making it their own and bringing the songs ‘Any Dream Will Do’ and ‘Close Every Door’ to the attention of the mainstream public.

However, there were no ‘big names’ in Tuesday’s HMT production, with Tom, Bainbridge taking on the iconic role at short notice (he was due to play Levi), straight from treading the boards in Mamma Mia, Beauty and the Beast and Billy Elliot.

And what a fantastic voice he had and an amazing stage presence.

Another role which is pivotal to the entire story is that of the narrator.

On this occasion is was played by Alexandra Doar who was superb and kept the whole thing together. Again, a delightful singer with a powerful voice with an incredible range.

Of course, any Joseph fan will know the real star of the show is Pharaoh himself, aka Elvis.

And bearing in mind the legend was alive and well when the show was first staged, it’s a fantastic tribute to The King.

Andrew Geater did Elvis proud with an incredible couple of songs and an encore at the end which had the crowd on their feet.

The brothers - all 11 of them - were brilliant, funny and on point with their harmonies - and their dancing wasn’t half bad too!

All-in-all, it was difficult not to sing along and get lost in the moment.

Who would have thought that a simple Bible story from Genesis could have been turned into such a lasting legacy to Lloyd Webber and Rice?

It’s testament to their talents that it has stood the test of time and I’m sure that it will continue to wow audiences up and down the country for many, many years to come.