Auchenblae harpist to perform at Christmas concert

Lucie Hendry will be taking to the stage later this month.

Lucie Hendry was one of six finalists in this year’s competition and will be performing a Christmas concert entitled ‘Still the Night’ at Auchanblae Parish Church on Tuesday, December 21 at 7.30pm as part of violin and harp duo Aves o’May.

Tickets for the concert are priced at £8 for adults and £5 for children which are payable at the door and CDs will also be on sale priced at £10.

Harpist Lucie became hooked on traditional music during her early childhood as a result of her Dad’s interest in the music.

Artists and bands such as Afro Celt Sound System, Caperceilidh, Lau and Catriona McKay were key influences which drove her passion for music.

Lever harpist and composer, Lucie, has been working freelance since 2018 when she graduated from Glasgow’s Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, specialising academically in Scottish traditional music. She is currently working on new collaboration projects with Swedish based harpist, Justyna Krzyżanowska, as well as Danish-based drummer, Christoffer Skovhus.

Over recent years, Lucie has had the privilege of touring the UK as well as performing at Cape Breton’s Celtic Colours International Festival (Canada), Cambridge Folk Festival and Glasgow’s Celtic Connections festival. She has performed for many ministerial engagements at Edinburgh Castle and notable performances include premier receptions for film productions, Mary Queen of Scots and Outlaw King.

Lucie has also had the privilege of performing at Holyrood Palace in the presence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Lucie is a member of Fiddle & Scottish Harp duo, Aves o’ May, who have worked primarily for charity, Live Music Now Scotland, since 2019, providing concerts for care homes, art galleries, museums and delivering school workshops.