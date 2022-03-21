Colin's new single is set to become another masterpiece of alt folk country music

Colin is launching another sure-fire winning track

Alt-Folk singer/songwriter Colin Clyne delivers an ethereal and comforting new song “Wishing Winter Away”.

When asked about the story behind the new single Clyne added “… One of the hardest things to do these days is to celebrate the small victories in life. Disease, war, poverty, corruption, death, injustice and all their trimmings rightly dominate our TV, our radio and of course our social media.

"At times it feels like the only thing to do is to wish these dark times away, to wish away the winter of our existence if you will. The lockdown winter felt like the longest winter I have known. It seemed to be longer, darker, and colder than I recall any previous winter. I simply wanted long warm days with loved ones in the summer.

"I came to the realisation I was focusing on the negatives and missing the small victories, missing the moments of beauty. With that in mind, I wondered how many of these I had missed throughout my life wishing dark days away, wishing winter away, sometimes it feels like half our life...”

‘Wishing Winter Away’ follows on from Colin’s haunting single “Within Hindsight” which captured the attention of fans worldwide.