Disney on Ice skates back into P&J Live

Disney on Ice will return to P&J Live in November

Courage leads the way for Disney’s most adventurous heroes when Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse lead a journey through your favourite Disney tales old and new in Disney On Ice presents Dream Big.

Disney On Ice presents Dream Big brings to life the magic of Disney’s tales through world-class figure skating, transporting audiences to exciting worlds where heroes seek to fulfill their dreams, in a live experience that families will never forget!

Steven Armstrong, Regional Vice-President of Feld Entertainment, producers of Disney On Ice, said: "Innovative lighting and thrilling special effects transport audiences to a world of imagination, where heroes of every kind seek to fulfil their dreams.”