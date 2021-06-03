Kincardine O’Neil set to welcome its first Royal Deeside Motor Show

The Royal Deeside Motor Show will have a host of entertainment for children, incluyding two play areas for different age groups. One of the star attractions is sure to be this bouncy truck obstacle course.

Sponsored by Lamborghini Edinburgh, the Royal Deeside Motor Show on Saturday, July 17, and Sunday, July 18, is set to draw more than 1000 vintage, retro, and modern vehicles for a weekend of Covid-safe family fun.

Held in the grounds of privately-owned Kincardine Castle, near Kincardine O’Neil, the show is run by Aberdeen-based Etiom Events and is a much-anticipated new addition to the motoring events calendar.

In addition to the motor showcase, the main attractions are set to be the Offroad 4x4 safari, trade stands and of course the cartie race, welcoming kids, and adults of all ages to get involved.

Royal Deeside Motor Show entertainment and events will take place arounf the Kincardine Castle estate.

Family fun is brought to life by Big Mack from Bounceabout Castles Aberdeenshire, with the North East’s only inflatable truck obstacle course, and where entry guarantees you a ticket for the prize draw.

Alongside Big Mack, there will also be two dedicated areas provided by M&D’s Scotland’s Theme Park to keep the little ones entertained – one area for children under nine and another for those aged nine and above.

Rides include Dodgems, Motor Themed Teacups, Bungee Trampolines, Miami Fast and Furious ride and many more.

Jensen Taylor Connelly, at M&D’s Scotland’s Theme Park said: “We are really pleased to be supporting the Royal Deeside Motor Show in its inaugural event and even more thrilled it has been confirmed to go ahead in 2021.

The Royal Deeside Motor Show is expected to attract more than 1000 vintage, retro, classic and modern vehicles over the weekend.

"We will be bringing a host of family and children’s rides for visitors to enjoy as well as a host of favourite food outlets including candy floss, popcorn, crepes, hot dogs, hamburgers and wood fired pizza to name but a few.”

Meanwhile, Royal Deeside Cartie Race and Soap Box Racing promises to be something spectacular – and a lot of fun!

Teams of budding designers, engineers and daredevil drivers are already busy firing up their imaginations to draw up blueprints for their entries to the Scottish Cartie Association’s inaugural Royal Deeside Motor Show Cartie Race.

Reaching speeds of up to 40 miles per hour as they hurtle down the Kincardine Castle drive, entrants will be accepted for separate junior and adult races where teams will literally pull out all the stops as they race to success through pinch point, chicane and slalom obstacles.

The winners of each section will go head-to-head for a hotly contested grand finale to decide the overall winner.

For those looking to get a bit more hands-on, Buchan Off Road Drivers Club are set to give visitors “a wheel of a time” by creating a unique, adrenalin-filled 4x4 safari experience in the woods around Kincardine Castle (subject to weather conditions and Covid-19 restrictions).

A selection of carefully procured leisure, auto and motor retailers will be on hand along with more than 30 local food producers also on hand to dish up some mouth-watering delights when it’s time to refuel.

Making the weekend a truly family one will be a variety of children’s entertainment including a bouncy haulage vehicle, face painting and a range of kiddy rides.

Etiom’s Operations Manager Adam Simpson said: “Our aim is to create an environment that is as safe as possible given the current situation from the pandemic which we are confident we will achieve.

"We are working closely with Visit Scotland and Aberdeenshire Council, both of whom are hugely supportive of the event.

"We know that people are keen to get out and about and we are devoted to promoting something positive and fun for the area and local economy, all the while managing every opportunity to responsibly stage a safe, socially distanced event.”

The Royal Deeside Motor Show takes place on Saturday, July 17, and Sunday, July 18, at Kincardine Castle, open from 10am until 5pm both days.

Tickets for the event are now available to purchase online. To find out more and to book tickets, go to the website royaldeesidemotorshow.com

• This is the first time that the Royal Deeside Motor Show event will be held, and follows significant investment in the estate by the Castle Owner. Kincardine Castle is a privately-owned hospitality venue and hosts a range of occasions from private dining and weddings to marquee events and meetings.