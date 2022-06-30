Not long to wait for return of Stonehaven Folk Festival

The festival, which runs from July 7 to 10, features a host of town hall concerts with international guests Shooglenifty, Flook Rura, the Paul McKenna Band and more, plus the usual mix of fringe events and activities.

The Aqua Ceilidh in the open air pool with a live band and lots of splashing.

Slightly less silly (?) but just as much fun - the World Paper’n’Comb Championships, which this year will be taking the Eurovision Song Contest as it’s theme, allowing competitors to show off their Eurovision knowledge and paper ‘n’ comb skills at the same time!

This event is soon to reach heritage status for preserving such a noble traditional form of musicianship.

There will be a full programme of activities on Saturday and Sunday including a marquee in the Market square featuring a mix of festival guests and local artists and performers.

The Festival is this year excited to be a part of Scotland’s Year of Stories 2022, a celebration of stories inspired by, written, or created in Scotland.

Stories are a vital part of Scotland’s culture and every community has a different tale to tell. Pauline Cordiner will the story teller in residence over the weekend.

This year has been a bit of a roller coaster ride for the festival organisers sorting out venues and finalising events but they are confident this year’s festival will be as good as ever.

There are a few compromises as a consequence of Covid and rediscovering venues.

The main venue, the Town hall is all confirmed and the fringe events are coming along nicely.

There will be a slightly reduced workshop programme, focusing on quality not quantity. Session venues are sorted and the campsite, organised by the local Men’s Shed, is ready to go.

A special event this year will be the Aberdeen Flute Fling which will be incorporated into the festival on Saturday, July 9.

There will be workshops, performances and a book launch as part of the day.

The “FluteFling Collection” will see 133 tunes from Scotland and Ireland’s musical traditions, but will also include 44 original tunes published for the first time.

The tunes were donated by 13 of the talented tutors and guests who have appeared at FluteFling events since the first in 2014.

Another addition to this year’s festival will be the Falkland Bothy Ballad competition.

Another post Covid refugee, the competition will also be held on Saturday, July 9.

Despite pandemic concerns ticket sales are looking good with 12 per cent of sales going abroad to the USA, Europe and even Australia.

At the time of writing, the festival is almost sold out for the Saturday night concert with less than 30 tickets left.

Tickets are selling well and online booking is strongly recommended.

Come and join in the fun and celebrate the 32nd Festival full details at www.stonehavenfolkfestival.co.uk

Thursday events

Fit’s it Aa Aboot? (7pm to 8pm) at Stonehaven Library

Opening session (8.30pm to 11pm) at the Town Hall

Friday events

Friday Sessions (6pm to 12.30am) at session venues. Bonny Tunes and Jiney-in Sangs (6pm to 8pm) at Arduthie Guest House Friday night concert (7.30pm to 11pm) in the Town Hall. Late night singing session (10.30pm to 1am) at the 65 Club.

Saturday events

Saturday workshops (10.30am to 3.30pm) at the community centre SC&T Slow Session (10.30am to 12.30pm) at St Bridget’s Hall Saturday sessions (12noon to 12.30am) at session venues Concert in the Square featuring various artists – 12noon to 4pm (Market Square) Falkland Bothy Ballad Competition 2022 (12noon to 1.45pm) at No 44 (Royal Hotel) SC&T Youth Concert (1pm to 2pm) in St. Bridge’s Hall Family friendly drop-in session (1pm to 4pm) at The Men's Shed Big Sing (Day 1) (1.30pm to 3.30pm) at the community centre The Afternoon Singing session (2pm to 4pm) at the Recreation Club. World Paper ‘n Comb Championship (2.30pm to 4pm) in St. Bridget’s Hall. Saturday night concert (7.30pm to 11pm) in the Town Hall. Late night singing session (10.30pm to 1am) at the 65 Club.

Sunday events

Bing Sing (Day 2) (10am to 12 noon) in St. Bridget’s Hall. Aqua Ceilidh (11am to 12 noon) in the Open Air Pool. Sunday Sessions (12noon to 11pm) at session venues. Concert in the Square (12 noon to 4pm) at Market Square. Tradition Bearers Concert (1pm to 3.30pm) in St. Bridget’s Hall. Sunday Workshops (1.30pn to 3.30pm) at the community centre. Chorus Cup (4m to 5.30pm) at the 65 Club. Sunday night concert (7pm to 11pm) at the Town Hall.

With regard to the workshops, these are an integral part of the festival and there are a range of workshops to suit most levels of ability.