Status Quo and Justin Bieber join acts heading to P&J Live in Aberdeen

Status Quo have joined the growing list of acts lining up to play the P&J Live Arena, announcing a date for their show on Friday, November 25, 2022.

They join the likes of the Stereophonics, Simple Minds, The Script, Bryan Adams, Erasure, Westlife and Elton John who have already confirmed or rescheduled dates for next year and into 2023.

And it’s not just stars of the rock and pop music worlds who will be making their way north in the coming months.

Justin Bieber will bring his ‘Justice World Tour’ to Aberdeen in 2023.

The arena will also be hosting comedy superstars John Bishop, Alan Partridge and Jason Manford, André Rieu and the Johann Strauss Orchestra, RuPaul's Drag Race, Strictly Come Dancing – The Professionals and PAW Patrol Live! amongst many other shows and exhibitions.

Joining the growing what’s on listings, Britain’s best-loved rockers Status Quo announced this week they were extending their ‘Out Out Quoing’ tour by adding six new dates, including P&J Live on Friday, November 25, 2022. The show will feature Shakin’ Stevens as a very special guest.

The ‘Out Out Quoing’ tour marks the band’s long overdue return to the live circuit, having not performed since their triumphant set in September 2019 at the massive Radio 2 ‘Festival in a Day’ event in London’s Hyde Park in front of 65,000 fans.

Following that, the largely sold out ‘Backbone’ Winter Tour of 2020 had to be cancelled in its entirety due to Covid-19.

Ricky Ross will be performing next month with his band Deacon Blue.

Lead singer and guitarist Francis Rossi said: “We cannot wait to play again – and yes, Scotland; you didn’t really think that we wouldn’t be coming back did you?

“The demand for tickets for the first leg of the tour in February and March has been fantastic and we are delighted to add another six dates.

“The ‘Out Out Quoing’ name is a bit of fun, but this is a celebration too of getting back to the stage: it has been far too long.

“We’re delighted also to have Shakin’ Stevens along as very special guest too.”

Suggs and the rest of the Madness crew will be heading to Aberdeen.

Shakin’ Stevens added: “Who could refuse an invitation from Status Quo, to once again get back on the the road, and rock!”

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, said it was time to get those air guitars looked out!

She added: “With a huge cult following and an iconic special guest, we can’t wait to see fans rockin’ from all over the world here at P&J Live.”

Also confirming at tour dates this week was Justin Bieber, who will take to the stage at the Aberdeen venue with his ‘Justice World Tour’ on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Disney On Ice skates on to the stage at the arena before the end of this month.

His tour will take place from May 2022 through to March 2023. Bieber will tour five continents, travel to over 20 countries and playing more than 90 dates.

Each evening promises to be a celebration for both Justin and his fans, who have been looking forward to these new shows since the pandemic sidelined the previously announced 2020 dates.

It’s Justin’s first global outing since 2016/2017’s ‘Purpose World Tour’, when he played to 2.7 million fans over the course of his run, with the finale seen by 65,000 fans at London’s British Summer Time Hyde Park festival.

Justin said: “We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon.”

Louise Stewart said P&J Live was absolutely thrilled to have been included in Justin’s world tour, especially when there are very few dates in the UK.

“We know that there are lots of Beliebers here in the North East that are just as excited as we are and will want one of the hottest tickets in town,” she said. “It’s going to be a big one!”

Meanwhile, there’s plenty of entertainment coming up at P&J Live before the end of this year.

Disney On Ice presents ‘Find Your Hero’ – an adventure for the whole family – from November 26 to 28, featuring Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy and stars from Moana, Frozen, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Tangled.

Gary Barlow’s ‘All the Hits Live 2021’ is on stage on Tuesday, November 30, and will be joined by very special guest Leona Lewis.

British legends Madness will be back with their ‘The Ladykillers Tour’ on Thursday, December 2.

Musical duo Michael Ball and Alfie Boe perform festive treat with ‘Together at Christmas’ on Saturday, December 11.

Deacon Blue’s rescheduled ‘City of Love’ tour finally reaches the North-east on Saturday, December 18, in the Arena; while The Drifters – famous for hits such as Saturday Night at the Movies, Come on Over to My Place, Stand By Me and Under the Boardwalk – are performing an intimate show the same night in Hall C.

There’s sporting action on Tuesday, December 21, and Wednesday, December 22, as Scotland take on England in Jamie Murray’s Battle of the Brits tennis tournament.

And you an round off the year with a mix of funny and heartwarming stories, music and history courtesy of actor, comedian and musician Bill Bailey in ‘En Route to Normal’ on Thursday, December 30.