Stonehaven Chorus holds Christmas concert

Tickets are now available for this year's concert

The chorus, conducted by Ralph Jamieson, will be accompanied this year by organist James Campbell.

As usual there will a wide selection of Christmas music ranging from composers Beethoven to Tchaikovsky and carols for the audience to sing along with the choral.

This year the concert will last for around an hour as unfortunately the chorus’ normal rehearsal schedule has been affected by the ongoing Covid restrictions.

However members are greatly looking forward to the evening as this is the first time they have been able to perform since the Christmas concert in 2019.