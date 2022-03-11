Ury Players have announced that their pantomime is back once more for 2022

The cast from a previous show

After a very successful show in December 2019, the curtain has been pulled on the Ury Players shows ever since, initially due to the coronavirus outbreak halting all dramatic productions, then latterly Stonehaven Town Hall was pressed into service as an emergency vaccination centre for the NHS.

The local amateur dramatics group kept themselves busy recording and performing plays on Zoom, but it hasn't been the same.

Ever hopeful that they would get to perform in person again at some stage in the future once restrictions started to be removed by the Scottish Government, they started rehearsing their latest pantomime in August 2021.

Now, finally, they are getting the chance to put their production of Ali Baba and the Forty(ish) Thieves on for the people of Stonehaven and beyond.

With the Town Hall reopening and the pantomime half rehearsed anyway, Ury Players have decided to do a Spring pantomime this year, alongside their usual festive slot later in the year.

The show, written by club member Heather Adams Officer takes place in the Arabian desert, where the evil Alakazam and his band of robbers have been terrorising the locals - but is there a more sinister plot afoot, well, you’ll soon find out!

Only the hero Ali Baba can find out and, with the help of a few other colourful characters, stop the baddies and save the Sultana!

Expect all the usual panto silliness, with good songs and terrible jokes!

Ali Baba will be performed from Wednesday 27 to Saturday 30 April 2022 in Stonehaven Town Hall. Shows start at 7.30pm with an additional 2.30pm Saturday matinee.

Tickets cost £14 adult and £11 concession and can be purchased from www.ticketsource.co.uk/uryplayers