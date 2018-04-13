Donna snaps up top accolade

An award-winning North-east photographer has secured another impressive accolade in her field.

Alford-based Donna Gray, who specialises in newborn portraiture, won a bronze award for Best Baby Gift/Keepsake in the 2018 Madefor Mums Awards.

The awards put hundreds of baby-related products under the microscope and industry experts, parents and children rigorously tested and judged more than 500 entries – including household names such as Ella’s Kitchen, Weleda and Pampers – across 85 categories.

Donna said: “This is a huge recognition to my commitment to create a family and baby-friendly business. I’m overwhelmed and delighted that Small Prints Newborn photography is being judged and placed alongside huge national brands.”

She was shortlisted in the same category in the 2016 Prima Baby Awards and crowned winner of Best Baby Keepsake in the 2015 Mum’s Choice Awards by Achieve magazine.

She explained: “Newborn photography is one of the best, longest lasting and most thoughtful gifts you can buy.

“I offer a once-in- a-lifetime experience where parents can enjoy the very beginning of this special little life, crafting imaginative yet timeless images that’ll be treasured for years to come. A newborn photographer isn’t like any other kind of photographer – you need a whole different skill set to calmly, confidently and safely handle a new born baby.”