First-ever Photo-Fest

Braemar’s first-ever photography festival will take place at the start of May.

The little Highland village in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park has photo opportunities around every corner, from mountains, glens and rivers to easy-to-capture-on-camera wildlife such as red squirrels and deer.

Local photographers Steven Rennie, Dale Johnson and Magali Brat will be joined by Stonehaven’s Andy Hall in the three-day event from Friday, May 4 to Sunday, May 6.

Venues include St Margaret’s, the Village Hall and Braemar Gallery.

Talks will focus on police forensic photography, taking pictures for the press and how to stay on the right side of the law when filming from a drone.

Further details on the Braemar Photography Festival Facebook page or at www.stmargaretsbraemar.org.uk