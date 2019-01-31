Ben pays tribute to Michael Jackson in Aberdeen show

Michael Jackson fans are set to be wowed later this year when the UK’s ultimate tribute to the King of Pop heads to Aberdeen.

Live show Michael starring Ben visits Aberdeen’s Music Hall on Thursday, August 22.

This year marks 10 years since the death of Michael Jackson and Ben Bowman is embarking on a UK tour with more than 40 dates celebrating the life and work of arguably one of the most influential entertainers in the world.

Ben, who not only looks and sounds like Michael Jackson, has honed his routine so impeccably that audiences can almost believe they are watching their hero.

Ben was just eight years old when he saw his musical hero live in concert. Already a devoted fan, the experience was to seal his fate as he embarked on a life-long career as a tribute artist to the star.

Speaking about the show and his hero, Ben said: “I was always enchanted by how people reacted to Michael, the way they screamed and became hysterical. I love that we, as a team, are able to provoke that kind of reaction from a crowd. I love the screaming crying girls. They’re my favourite!

“I feel so honoured to have been able to use my talent here on earth to channel Michael’s legacy and I will do it for as long as I possibly can in homage to him making me the person I am today.”

With an incredible live band, stunning costumes, iconic dance routines and of course, the inimitable Ben, the show delivers the most authentic, lively and powerful re-creation of the iconic superstar that audiences will see anywhere.

Michael Starring Ben features not only the greatest hits of Michael Jackson but also The Jackson 5.

The show includes Thriller, Beat It, Billie Jean, Man In The Mirror and many more.

Michael Starring Ben brings together a fresh blend mixing elements of Jackson’s own stage shows with exciting new arrangements combined with a stunning light show to create the perfect celebration of Michael and his music.

