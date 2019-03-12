Cast announced for The Beatles tribute show at Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre

The talented cast of singers and musicians appearing in the 2019 UK tour of Let It Be: A Celebration Of The Music Of The Beatles has been announced.

The smash-hit show is at Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre from Monday, May 13, to Saturday, May 18.

Emanuele Angeletti (Paul McCartney); John Brosnan (George Harrison); and Ben Cullingworth (Ringo Starr) all resume their respective roles from the previous tour. Richard Jordan as John Lennon completes the Fab Four line-up. The band will be joined on stage throughout the tour by musical director Michael Bramwell on keyboards.

Let It Be is a celebration of the iconic music of The Beatles and has already been seen by more than two million people worldwide, including a run in the West End and two UK tours.

The acclaimed theatrical concert has now been updated and features an all-new Let It Be Part II reunion concert. The new show proved such a hit with audiences and critics alike when it was premiered across the UK last Autumn, that a sell out European tour followed.

Beatles fans are invited to join John, Paul, George and Ringo for an unforgettable night of live music – with Manny, John, Ben, Richard and Michael playing and singing live.

Let It Be producer Jeff Parry said: “We’re delighted and excited to announce the cast – and we’re already counting down the days to curtain up on the new tour. We’ve received such fantastic feedback since we announced the new dates.

“Let It Be really touches the hearts of Beatles’ fans, and we’re received a warm and welcoming response to the tour.

“Manny, John, Ben, Richard and Michael are incredible performers and musicians, who really bring the audience into the show, making them feel part of it.

“We want theatregoers to feel like they’re actually right there, watching the Fab Four.

“The new Act Two also gives a whole new perspective to the show with the reunion that never was – it’s very special and we believe it’s never been done before.

“And as a Beatles’ fan from a very young age, I was truly moved – so I know audiences will treasure that feeling too.”

Tickets are available online at Aberdeen Performing Arts in person at the box office at His Majesty’s Theatre, the Music Hall or the Lemon Tree, or by calling (01224)641122.