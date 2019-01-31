Celebrate the music of The Beatles in Aberdeen

Let It Be: A Celebration Of The Music Of The Beatles is returning to the stage in 2019 with a stop off at Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre from Monday, May 13, to Saturday, May 18.

The acclaimed theatrical concert is a celebration of the iconic music of The Beatles and has already been seen by more than two million people worldwide, including a run in the West End and two UK tours.

Act One of the show takes the audience through the early days of the band.

However, in a twist from the original Let It Be show, Act Two is set a decade after The Beatles went their separate ways. It gives fans a rare glimpse of how the Fab Four could have ‘Come Together’ once again to perform.

Audiences are taken on a memorable and unique step back in time to the reunion concert taking place on October 9, 1980 – it is John Lennon’s 40th birthday. This is the ultimate concert that never was. The band reunite for one night only, just Imagine.

Tickets for Let It Be at His Majesty’s Theatre are available online at Aberdeen Performing Arts or call the box office on (01224) 641122.