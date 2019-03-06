Comedian Simon Evans visits Banchory with a Genius show

Veteran comedian Simon Evans is back on the road with his Genius 2.0 Scottish tour – and is stopping at The Barn, Banchory, on Wednesday, March 27.

At the Edinburgh Fringe 2017, Simon presented his show Genius to near universal acclaim. A full throttle attack on the evident decline of intelligence in public life – offset by bitter sweet reflections on his own waning powers. The show has evolved over the last couple of years, and is now revisited as Genius 2.0.

Simon Evans has been a regular face on the comedy circuit for the last two decades, and has performed popular and critically-acclaimed shows at venues and festivals around the world – Montreal, New Zealand, South Africa, Hong Kong, Aspen, Switzerland, Norway and many more.

His previous UK tour, Genius, sold out venues around the UK.

In addition to hosting four series of his own show Simon Evans Goes to Market on BBC Radio 4, Simon is also a regular on The News Quiz on that channel. He has appeared twice on Live at the Apollo and on Michael McIntyre’s Roadshow, andstarred in a series of Stand up for the Week.

For tickets to see his show at The Barn, Banchory, go to The Barn Arts