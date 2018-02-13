Drive-in to Valentine’s Day at Pittodrie

Enjoy a Valentine’s day out with a difference this year with a drive-in movie at the home of Aberdeen Football Club.

Whether you’re looking for a family day out or alternative date-night inspiration, the team at Pittodrie has you covered.

Building on the popularity of the venue’s previous drive-in move nights, visit the stadium on Saturday, February 17 at 4pm and laugh along with a screening of family-favourite Shrek. Watch as Shrek and Fiona fall in love from the comfort of your car, while Donkey keeps you entertained with his witty remarks.

Planning your Valentine’s date but don’t want to go down the traditional route? Then bring your wingman other-half to watch Top Gun during the 8pm showing. Sit back and relax while Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis and Anthony Edwards take you on an adventure.

Don’t fancy a romantic Valentine’s night? Bring along the ‘Goose’ to your ‘Maverick’ and have a night out with friends instead.

Throughout both screenings you can indulge in themed treats from the on-site catering tuck shop, including the famous Thain’s Pittodrie Pies, romantic pick’n’mix bags which are perfect for sharing, and a selection of other heart-felt offerings.

Euan Stewart, Catering Services Director with Sodexo Prestige Venues & Events at Pittodrie Stadium, said: “Our drive-in movie nights have proven incredibly popular over the last few months, so we’re excited to bring them back with a Valentine’s twist.

“The afternoon showing offers parents the chance to celebrate Valentine’s Day with their whole family, while the evening movie is ideal for couples and groups of friends looking for a fun way to mark the occasion, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to Pittodrie on the day.”

Tickets are available to purchase online via Eventbrite at a cost of £27.50 per car, or by contacting the team at Pittodrie Stadium directly.

Attendees are advised to arrive an hour before their chosen drive-in movie begins, with spaces being allocated on a first come, first served basis.