First Minister Nicola Sturgeon joins line-up for Aberdeen’s Granite Noir festival

Granite Noir – Aberdeen’s crime writing festival – has annouced Scotland’s First Minster as chair for one of the festival’s opening events.

A voracious reader since childhood, Nicola Sturgeon will chair an event with author Abir Mukherjee, the child of immigrants from India, who was bought up in the West of Scotland, on Friday, February 22 at 7pm at the Music Hall.

Their event will explore the shared heritage of Scotland and Bengal and is just one of the festival’s diverse programme celebrating, showcasing and debating the cream of crime fiction from around the world.

Produced by Aberdeen Performing Arts, in partnership with the Belmont Filmhouse, Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives and Aberdeen City Libraries, Granite Noir is now entering its third year.

With several events already a sell-out, this year’s festival is set to be the biggest and best yet.

Ms Sturgeon is well-known for her love of literature and is an advocate for reading.

She established the First Minister’s Reading Challenge in 2016, to encourage children to pick up a book and expand their imagination, and her Saturday night Twitter feed is filled with recommendations from her weekly reading.

She has described books as “amongst my very favourite things in life”, with crime fiction a favourite genre.

Her appearance at Granite Noir follows on from recent appearances at Wigtown Book Festival and the Edinburgh International Book Festival in 2018.