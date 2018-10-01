Full steam ahead for final event of season at Alford attraction

Bon Accord Steam Engine Club and the Grampian Transport Museum have again joined forces to stage Steam @ Alford in the museum’s arena this Sunday (October 7).

It will bring the curtain down on the season at the visitor attraction.

Organisers are confident of an impressive line-up of at least 14 steam engines which will arrive from throughout the North-east.

A feature of the event will be the chance for visitors to become involved with the vehicles and their enthusiastic crews.

Steam @ Alford runs from 11am to 4pm with activities from noon.

For youngsters there will be various inflatables and rides, and numerous options for refreshments.