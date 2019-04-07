Hear the story and the music of Simon & Garfunkel at Aberdeen Music Hall

Following its success at the Lyric Theatre in London’s Shaftesbury Avenue, and a sold-out world tour, The Simon & Garfunkel Story is back touring the UK.

And this popular show will be at the Music Hall, Aberdeen, on Wednesday, April 13.

Now seen by more than a quarter of a million people worldwide, The Simon and Garfunkel Story is a critically-acclaimed concert style theatre show about two young boys from Queens, New York, who went on to become one of the world’s most successful music duos of all time.

Using state of the art video projection, incredible lighting and a full live band The Simon & Garfunkel Story creates a moving and powerful concert, featuring all the hits such as ‘Mrs Robinson’, ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’, ‘Homeward Bound’, ‘Scarborough Fair’, ‘The Boxer’, ‘The Sound Of Silence’ and many more.

Stars of this tour are two young theatre performers and musicians, Adam Dickinson and Kingsley Judd.

The Simon and Garfunkel Story marks Adam’s professional debut, and what a way to start, playing such an iconic figure as Paul Simon.

Adam trained at Guildford School of Acting and The University of Central Lancashire, and credits whilst training include The Governor in Candide, Man 1 in Closer Than Ever, Roger in Rent, Billy in Carrie.

Adam is also the composer of the musical Spilt Milk which has enjoyed a successful run at The Other Palace.

Kingsley takes on the role of Art Garfunkel, one of his favourite musicians of all time.

Born in Gravesend, Kent, Kingsley moved to Lancashire when he was two and remained there until attending the University of Chichester to study Music and Musical Theatre.

Following graduation in 2016, Kingsley completed two tours as a lead vocalist on cruise ships, travelling the world with P&O and Viking Cruises.

Kingsley has always enjoyed entertaining and, when aged 10, he appeared as Donny Osmond, in the final series of ITV’s ‘Stars in their Eyes – Kids’.

The Simon and Garfunkel Story also features musicians Leon Camfield (Bass), Will Tuckwell (Electric Guitar/Keyboards) and Mat Swales (Drums), and is directed by Dean Elliott.

Tickets for The Simon and Garfunkel Story are available at online at Aberdeen Performing Arts or call 01224 641122.

