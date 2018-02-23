KidzAct’s latest show

A local youth theatre will stage a production next month dedicated to the author Roald Dahl.

KidzAct will perform The Witches from Thursday, March 15, until Saturday, March 17, in Stonehaven South Church.

The timeless classic tells the story of recently orphaned Boy and his elderly Grandmother, who tells him tales about witches.

The cast members are Eliott Milne, as Boy, and Thea Jarvis as Bruno.

Performances in the Cameron Street venue will be at 7pm, with a 2pm matinee on Saturday.

Tickets cost £8 for adults, £6 concessions (under 16s and over 60s) and are available online at www.buytickets.at/kidzact

KidzAct is preparing to perform a year of productions and presentations on Roald Dahl themes, with the first being The Witches.