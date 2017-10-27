Laurencekirk Artists’ 7th annual exhibition

Laurencekirk Artists are busy preparing for their 7th annual exhibition which is on at The Venue, Laurencekirk this weekend.

Originally formed in 2011, the group is going from strength to strength with two new members exhibiting this year.

Altogether, some 14 artists are taking part with a wide variety of work on display in what promises to be an exciting and varied show.

The exhibition features a diverse range of subjects and genres in a wealth of different media. Oils, acrylics, mixed media and watercolours are all represented in this eclectic show. Though it would be fair to say that landscapes predominate, the artists hope there will be something for everyone.

The exhibition also includes a section of ‘smaller works’. This not only allows original work to be made more accessible to a wider public; it also allows the artists to support local charitable causes.

Since 2013, Laurencekirk Artists have raised well over £1,000 in support of a number of local charities including the Laurencekirk Hanging baskets & Christmas Lights Appeal, the Laurencekirk Pre-School Playgroup, Laurencekirk Scout Group, the local Red Cross, Laurencekirk Brownies and Rainbows and Friends of Stracathro.

The success of this initiative is wholly due to the generous support given by the local community. As they have done in the past, Art ‘n’ Frames, Montrose, have generously donated the framing for these exhibits.

The exhibition runs from October 28 to 29 in The Venue, High Street, Laurencekirk. It is open to the public on the Saturday between 10am and 6pm and on the Sunday between 10am and 4pm. Admission is free.