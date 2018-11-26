Little Mix kick off 2019 tour at Aberdeen’s new event complex

Due to incredible demand, Little Mix have announced extra dates for their ‘LM5 – The Tour’, including a show ar Scotland’s new event complex, The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA).

Little Mix will kick off their huge UK and Ireland tour at TECA on Friday, October 4.

The world-class facility has already attracted huge names including Russell Howard and Elton John to the North East of Scotland, and will continue to announce a variety of entertainment acts to the region before opening in summer 2019.

Little Mix will bring the complete performance, including songs from their new album LM5, alongside their greatest hits including ‘Touch’, ‘Shout Out to My Ex’, ‘Black Magic’ and ‘Wings’. The release of their fifth album, LM5, has been a hit worldwide and Perrie, Jesy, Leigh-Ann and Jade stated it was “the album we always wanted to make”.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at TECA, said: “We are so pleased to welcome Little Mix back to the North East of Scotland, and thrilled they will kick off their tour at TECA.

“Attracting one of the world’s greatest girl bands to Aberdeen’s new venue is just the beginning of big acts to be announced at TECA.

“We look forward to opening next summer and sharing new live experiences with the North-east.”

TECA is one of the largest sustainable purpose-built complex in Europe, with its own energy centre and a capacity of 12,500. The event complex is being delivered by Aberdeen City Council in partnership with Henry Boot Developments.

General tickets for Little Mix at TECA go on sale at 9am on Friday, November 30. Tickets are expected to sell out fast, with all other Scottish dates already sold out.