Mark Williams to appear as Doctor Dolittle at His Majesty’s

Mark Williams, star of The Fast Show, Father Brown, 101 Dalmatians, The Borrowers, Shakespeare in Love and seven of the Harry Potter films, will star as Doctor Dolittle when it arrives in Aberdeen for a two week run at His Majesty’s Theatre.

The production, which is on at HMT from March 12-23 2019, features book, music and lyrics by double Academy Award-winner Leslie Bricusse.

Featuring stunning visual puppetry, this new production, with the book reworked by Leslie Bricusse, will be part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the original film starring Rex Harrison and will feature the same songs, including the Academy Award-winning Talk To The Animals.

Williams will play Dolittle for the first ten dates of the tour, including Aberdeen. Further casting is to be announced.

Aberdeen Performing Arts Director of Programming and Creative Projects, Ben Torrie, said: “We are really excited about having this production at HMT. Doctor Dolittle promises to be a fun, colourful show with dazzling visual puppetry and will be a real spectacle for all the family. To have an actor the calibre of Mark Williams in the leading role is really the icing on the cake.”

Eccentric Doctor Dolittle embarks on an extraordinary adventure to find the Giant Pink Sea Snail that holds the secret of life and makes the world a happier place. Helped by his human companions and an exotic menagerie of animal friends, including the Pushmi-Pullyu and trusty sidekick Polynesia the parrot, the larger-than-life Doctor Dolittle teaches us not only to talk to the animals but to listen to them as well!

Doctor Dolittle is based on the Doctor Dolittle stories by Hugh Lofting and the Twentieth Century Fox film.