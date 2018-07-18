Open-air tour of Shakespeare play comes to Aberdeenshire

Duff House is set to stage one of William Shakespeare’s earliest comedies this weekend as Love’s Labour’s Lost is brought to life in a stunning open-air performance.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES), which manages Duff House, is inviting visitors to experience Folksy Theatre’s re-telling of Shakespeare’s comedy, featuring live music and audience interaction, at the Georgian mansion in Banff.

Love’s Labour’s Lost, believed to have been written in the 1590s, follows the story of the King of Navarre and his three companions as they attempt to swear off food, sleep and the company of women for three years of study.

Laura Gray, assistant events manager at HES said: “Visitors are in for a treat as they experience Love’s Labour’s Lost under the summer sky at Duff House.

“With its magnificent grounds and ornamental buildings, Duff House provides a magical setting for an open-air Shakespearean performance.”

Tom Hardwicke, director of Folksy Theatre, said: “We always aim to make our productions as enjoyable and accessible as possible. Our modern twist and wonderful live musicians, help bring Shakespeare’s words alive in a fun and authentic way.”

Love’s Labour’s Lost takes place on Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21 July at Duff House, Banff.

Doors open at 6.15pm for 7pm start, with the performance running for approximately 2 hours. Tickets are available now or on the door on the night. Historic Scotland members can enjoy 10 per cent discount.

For further information visit {http:// www.historicenvironment.scot/events|Historic Environment|Click here to visit website}