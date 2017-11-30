Panto time at Newtonhill

Newtonhill’s panto Mother Goose takes place in the Bettridge Centre on Wednesday, December 6, at 6.30pm, then at 7.30pm on the 7th, 8th and Saturday 9th, with a matinee show at 2.30pm.

Tickets are selling fast for the Centre Stage production.

They cost £10 for adults, and children and concessions pay £6. Tickets are available from the Bettridge Centre by calling 07486 439698, or by emailing centrestagepanto@gmail.com