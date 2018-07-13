Post-rock legends to headline True North festival

The 2018 True North festival will see rockers Mogwai take to the stage at His Majesty’s Theatre.

The festival, which runs from September 20-23, also includes Glasvegas, Tracyanne and Danny, Magic Numbers and Mull Historical Society, as well as a very special tribute to the music of David Bowie by Camille O’Sullivan and some of the country’s finest musicians.

Renowned for their powerful performances, HMT will provide a unique setting for Mogwai to showcase their musical prowess on Saturday, September 22. Their style is characterised by creating mainly instrumental, guitar-led epic works of dynamic contrasts and wild effects. The gig will be curated by the band themselves, who will select special guest artists to open the show.

Aberdeen Performing Arts Chief Executive, Jane Spiers, said: “The juxtaposition of the sheer sonic force of Mogwai in the elegant setting of His Majesty’s Theatre, will be a unique opportunity and promises to be a must-see for fans. It is a huge coup for True North to secure this fantastic band to headline our fourth festival.”

A major highlight of each of the preceding festivals, has been the curated concert celebrating the work of a legendary artist or band using the cream of UK musical talent to reimagine, reinterpret and celebrate their work.

Having explored the music of Neil Young, Kate Bush and Fleetwood Mac in the past, this year the festival tackles one of the most innovative, charismatic and talented of them all as Irish vocalist Camille O’Sullivan brings together a line-up of stars to perform the work of David Bowie. The concert will take place at His Majesty’s Theatre on Sunday, September 23.

Ben Torrie, Aberdeen Performing Arts’ Director of Programming and Creative Projects said: “Camille O’Sullivan is a multi-talented performer. She brings an element of theatricality and performance, as well as stunning vocals, to all her work which therefore makes her the perfect choice for celebrating the work of David Bowie. Her connections across the industry will ensure a wonderful line-up of talent to perform with her during this unmissable concert.”

True North will open on Thursday, September 20 at the Lemon Tree with soon to be announced bill featuring some of the country’s leading new rock bands.

Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre hosts one of the festival gigs this year.

Friday evening’s headline event is the inimitable duo of Tracyanne & Danny. Featuring the talents of Tracyanne Campbell of Camera Obscura and Crybaby’s Danny Couglan, the duo will perform for the first time in the North-east fresh from a summer tour to the United States and a range of festival appearances.

Festival-goers can rock the night away with three late night gigs at the Lemon Tree featuring The Magic Numbers (Friday, September 21) and Mull Historical Society (Saturday, September 22), before Glasgow indie outfit Glasvegas close the festival on Sunday following the release of their critically acclaimed third studio album, “Later…When the TV Turns to Static”.

BBC Radio Scotland’s Vic Galloway will also be on hand on Saturday with a special True North DJ set.

True North is a contemporary, urban music festival which reflects the unique culturing offering of Aberdeen.

Having been named Best Cultural Festival or Event in the 2017 Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism awards, the festival has now been shortlisted as a finalist in the 2018 Scottish Culture Awards, beating off competition from hundreds of entrants to reach the final four in the Cultural Event of the Year category. True North’s home venue, The Lemon Tree, has also been nominated in the Scottish Culture Awards, in the Best Performing Arts venue category.

Jane Spiers added: “True North is now in its fourth year, and the event has really hit its stride with a packed line up of quality musical talent. It’s going to be a great weekend for music fans from the North-east, as well as being the perfect excuse to travel to the city for the weekend and explore all it has to offer.

“True North is continuing to grow as an event and we are delighted to have been recognised by the Scottish Culture Awards. It is a real testament to the hard work that goes in to creating this vibrant, quality festival in Aberdeen. We really believe in the importance of The Lemon Tree as a venue in Aberdeen and it is wonderful that it has also been recognised in this way.”

Tickets range from £10 and multi-buy discounts are available. They can be bought online at aberdeenperformingarts.com, in person at the Box Office at HMT or The Lemon Tree, or by phone on (01224) 641122.