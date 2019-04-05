Refurbished Aberdeen Music Hall welcomes back Dunedin Consort

Aberdeen Music Hall (pictured left) will welcome back Dunedin Consort, on Thursday, April 18, as part of the opening season following the venue’s multi-million pound refurbishment.

Under the direction of Sir Trevor Pinnock, one of the pioneering figures in historically informed performance, Dunedin Consort performs Bach’s Matthew Passion, a work of tremendous emotional power.

From the intractable swell of the opening chorus to the profound solemnity of the last, the Matthew Passion teaches us that anyone, no matter their faith, can find joy and hope even in the depths of sorrow. While Bach scored the work for double orchestra and double choir, it is likely he used much smaller forces than have come to be employed in modern performances.

Dunedin Consort’s performance returns to Bach’s original forces, with just one voice per part.

Aberdeen Performing Arts chief executive Jane Spiers said: “We are proud and honoured to welcome back Dunedin Consort to the restored Music Hall. It is impossible not to be moved by this piece of music, and I can’t wait to see it performed in our beautiful venue.”

Among the featured soloists are Hugo Hymas, who will sing the part of Evangelist, and Tomáš Král, who will sing the part of Christus. Joining them are sopranos Lina Damrauskaite and Miriam Allan, altos Jess Dandy and Jessica Gillingwater, tenor William Blake, and bass Matthias Helm.

Tickets are available from Aberdeen Performing Arts or call the box office on (01224) 641122.