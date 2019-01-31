‘Shrektacular’ show goes on tour in Aberdeenshire

AOC Productions, formerly known as Aberdeen Opera Company, is a long-established fixture of the local theatre scene and have performed annual productions in the city since forming in 1940.

In July this year AOC Productions will take the stage with Shrek the Musical at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen.

In order to promote Shrek and to raise funds, the 50 strong company is undertaking a mini concert tour of North-east venues with their specially themed concert ‘A Musical Shrektacular’.

This tour will see the company visit different venues across Aberdeenshire from February 6-9.

Director Judith Stephen said: “The latest concert from AOC Productions is shaping up to be an uplifting and entertaining couple of hours filled with incredibly talented people.

“Song and dance from almost every musical and animated film you can think of from the last 10 years and features songs from Shrek the Musical, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Mary Poppins, Moana, Frozen and Broadway hits such as Hamilton, Ghost and Waitress.”

The tour will be taking in Mearns Community Theatre in Laurencekirk on Wednesday, February 6, at 7.30pm; and Inverurie Town Hall on Thursday, February 7, at 7.30pm.

On Friday, February 8, the company will be at Deeside Community Theatre in Aboyne; and the tour will round off at The Craig Centre at Robert Gordon College on Saturday, February 9, with performances at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Each venue is supported by a local organisation, charity or school, and so all performances will make money which will go directly back into each local community.

The main event, Shrek the Musical, takes place at His majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, from Wednesday, July 3, to Saturday, July 6.

Those interested can find out how to book tickets for ‘A Musical Shrektacular’ by contacting tickets@aocproductions.co.uk or calling 07527 329905, or visiting the website www.aocproductions.co.uk