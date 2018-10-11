Star cast will head to Club Tropicana

An all-star cast has been announced for the world premiere of Club Tropicana the Musical which will be staged at Aberdeen's His Majesty's Theatre from February 11 to 16, 2019.

The show is the background for a summer of adventure and love in the sun, with a soundtrack of smash-hit pop classics all performed live on stage. It takes a fun-packed trip back in time to the electric 80s when hair was big, shoulders were padded, girls (and boys) just wanted to have fun and mobile

phones were shaped like bricks and weighed a tonne!

The star cast is led by Joe McElderry (X Factor winner, Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat), Neil McDermott (Eastenders, Eugenius!), Kate Robbins (Spitting Image, ITV’s The Imitation Game, Dinnerladies), Emily Tierney (Eugenius!, Wicked, The Wizard of Oz), and former Sugababe star Amelle Berrabah, making her musical theatre debut.

Welcome to the vibrant Club Tropicana Hotel – the 1980s answer to Love Island – where the drinks are free and the whole family is invited to join the ultimate holiday musical.

Set to a soundtrack of some of the most iconic, chart topping acts from the 80s, including ABC, Cindi Lauper, Frankie Goes to Hollywood, A-ha, Culture Club, Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, Bucks Fizz and Depeche Mode; experiences all their hits performed live on stage, featuring Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Take on Me, Just Can’t Get Enough, Oops Upside Your Head, The Look of Love, Making Your Mind Up, Relax, Islands in the Stream, She Drives Me Crazy, Don’t Go, La Dolce Vita, Surprise, Surprise, Church of the Poison Mind, Fantasy Island, Up Where we Belong, I Could be so Good for You, Fantastic Day and many more!

When our budding bride and groom get cold feet, they decide to jet off to sunnier climes and feel the heat– but little do they know they’ve checked into the same hotel…

The sizzling summer season at the Club Tropicana sees drinks flowing and tans glowing. Will our young lovers decide to go through with the wedding? Will the hotel inspectors finally get their way and close the resort, or will the staff save the day? All will be revealed in hilarious style, to an irresistible soundtrack!

Aberdeen Performing Arts Director of Programming and Creative Projects, Ben Torrie, said: “Tickets for Club Tropicana have been flying out the door since it went on sale. There is a lot of anticipation and excitement about this show coming to HMT, and to have such a talented cast on board is fantastic news for our audiences. It’s going to be a fun, feel-good night out and just the thing to blow the winter blues away next February.”

Tickets for Club Tropicana are available from www.aberdeenperformingarts.com, in person at the box office or phone (01224) 641122.