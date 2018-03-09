Stonehaven artist showcases his work in city exhibition

A leading Scottish artist’s spring solo exhibition has opened in Aberdeen.

Francis Boag, who lives on Stonehaven’s Ury Estate, is exhibiting more than 40 pieces at Aberdeen city centre art venue, Gallery Heinzel until April 21.

Art lovers are also in for a treat later in the month when Gallery Heinzel hosts a special ‘Meet the Artist’ question and answer session with Francis on Saturday, March 24.

It will allow the public to ask him directly about his work, his inspiration and road to success.

Noted for his exuberant, joyous paintings, often the coastal landscape near his home town, his artworks also capture holiday memories of San Pedro, Positano and Val D’Isere, as well as a range of still life compositions and portraits.

The former head of art at Aberdeen Grammar School’s vibrant use of colour, striking compositions and idiosyncratic use of collage ensure all his paintings are instantly recognisable.

No stranger to the gallery, he was last in solo residence in spring, 2014.

Maura Tighe, owner of Gallery Heinzel in Thistle Street, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Francis back for another solo show.

“We have been firm advocates of his work since the beginning when, at 50 years of age, Francis left his stable teaching job to pursue his dream of becoming a professional artist.

“Little did he know then how this bold move would catapult him to recognition as one of Scotland’s leading contemporary painters.”