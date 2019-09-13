All set for Deeside Local Food Festival

Deeside Local Food Festival returns for its fifth year this Sunday (September 15).

Featuring more than 70 food and drink businesses, 92% from Aberdeen City and Shire, the event will take place at Cults Academy.

Wes Lewis, co-founder of the Seafood Bothy, will be one of the speakers.

Wes and wife Maria were inspired by the festival last year to set up their thriving business in Stonehaven.

At the heart of the event will be an extensive local produce market, where more than 50 stalls will showcase and sell a diverse range of food and drink from across the North-east.

Visitors can meet producers and sample their specialities before buying.

Festival organiser Rachel Gambro said: “The Deeside Local Food Festival is a wonderful opportunity for our local community to come together and have fun, while sampling the bountiful larder of quality, fresh and delicious produce that is right on our doorstep here in the North-east.

“In particular, we are proud to champion the region’s proud fishing heritage, with a number of producers and events, such as our Seafood Scotland stage, celebrating all things seafood.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone along to what will be our most ambitious and exciting festival yet.”