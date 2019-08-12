AllFord is back this Sunday at Alford museum

Turriff based Ford Mustang enthusiast Emily Anderson has added real muscle power to Sunday’s AllFord at Alford event at Grampian Transport Museum.

This years event sees another record entry of well over 200 cars and organisers are delighted to welcome Emily’s special cars for the first time.

Banff based Emily has been a Mustang fan since she was young when her dad’s favourite film was Steve McQueen in Bullitt, with its iconic Mustang car chase.

Emily said: “I fell in love with Mustangs then but could never afford one. Then my husband bought me a 1973 convertible Mustang for my 40th birthday, that was fabulous.

“The car had previously had just one owner from new and covered only 2000 miles. It only has 6000 on the clock now and I love it!

“Then earlier this year I heard about the ’65 Fastback for sale. It had been imported from America by a Liverpool and England footballer who had it fully restored before deciding he’d prefer something more modern. I jumped at the chance to own it and I’ll be bringing it to AllFord on Sunday for the first time.”

Emily’s Mustangs are just two of the stunning cars which will be on display at the Lawrence Of Kemnay sponsored event which celebrates Fords throughout the ages, from the Model T to the very latest new Fords including the Mondeo Estate Hybrid, which will be demonstrated on the day.

A popular feature in 2018 was ‘The Grid’ of competition cars from Ford or powered by Ford, including race and rally cars, so this year sees its return with more exciting ‘Fast Fords’ to see and hear.

Assistant curator and events coordinator Neil Thomson is delighted by the response to this year’s event “2019 is the 60th anniversary of the Ford Anglia 105E, which was such a regular sight on the roads of the North East, and it is the 50th Anniversary of the Capri, which Ford produced as their answer to the Mustang” he said.

All of these and many more models will be on show with competitions for owners and entertainment for the visitors.

AllFord runs from 11am-4pm, tickets £7 adult, £6 concession and £1 children.

For more information visit: www.gtm.org.uk.