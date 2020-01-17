Cairngorms walks inspire fiddle player’s new symphony

Fiddle supremo Paul Anderson has penned a musical composition based on the history and culture of the drovers and people in the local area.

Stepping out and walking miles of drove roads in the Cairngorms provided the inspiration for the fiddle player’s Heilan Symphony.

It will be featured at its first major stage show at Aberdeen’s Music Hall on April 11 at 7.30pm.

Paul said: “It has been performed only a few times in community halls in the Cairngorms region, so this will open it up to a far wider audience.

“I’ve always thought that, with an orchestra of almost 50 musicians, it would lend itself to being performed on a big stage.”

Tickets are £22.50.