Chapelton bike ride this weekend

Individuals, families and corporate teams will take to the roads of the Kincardineshire countryside on Sunday, September 5, in support of North East Sensory Services (NESS) and participate in the Chapelton Bike Ride, which has been supporting the charity since 2016.Founded in 1879, NESS is the second-oldest charity based in Aberdeen. Its objective is to achieve a society in which people living with sensory loss are able to fully participate and contribute to the same level as those without sensory loss.NESS promotes the positive contributions people with sensory impairments can make to society and shares positive stories highlighting the work the charity does.There will be two cycle routes for the cyclists to choose from - 12 miles or 46 miles, both starting and ending in Chapelton. Participants of all abilities and ages will embark on the challenge and use their pedal power to raise vital funds for the life changing services the charity provides.All funds raised will go directly to supporting the essential support services NESS provides, including social work, employment support, rehabilitation for visual impairment, support for young people, equipment to support daily living, British Sign Language services and lipreading classes.To register for the event please visit the Chapelton Bike Ride website www.chapeltonbikeride.co.uk - or you can come along on the day and register from 9.30am at The Hut on Liddell Place in Chapelton, at an extra cost of £5/person.Lynn Batham, community fundraising co-ordinator with North East Sensory Services, said: “We are extremely grateful to the businesses who have sponsored and everyone who is participating in this fantastic event. Donations raised from fundraising events like these help make a huge difference to the lives of thousands of blind and deaf people across the north east of Scotland.“We want to make sure anyone in the north-east with a sensory impairment is given all the support they need to live as independently as possible and participate normally in society.“By our supporters sponsoring and taking part in fundraising events like this enables us to do exactly that.”