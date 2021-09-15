Chapelton farmers' market to return this autumn

There will be some new faces as well as market favourites this weekend.

Coco Velvet Brownies, Candy by Kirsty, Paws and Snacks, Stinky Beasties Natural Dog Products and The Cheese Bothy will all be in attendance at the next instalment of the market which is set to take place on Sunday, September 19.

Hosted in the town’s Burgess Park, the market is held four times a year and boasts an array of stalls offering fresh and local produce from across the North East.

Speaking of the event, The Duchess of Fife, Director of Elsick Development Company which is leading the build of Chapelton, commented: “It’s really great to see the Chapelton farmers’ market continuing to grow.

"Since it started a couple of years ago the event has become increasingly popular with both visitors and local businesses and now we are seeing a wealth of people coming from across the North East to enjoy the day.

“As well as some new additions, favourites such as a Cocoa Ooze Chocolates and Louise’s Farm Kitchen will of course also be there alongside our recently opened The Boxes at Chapelton which now features a range of businesses.”

The market will be open from 11am to 2:30pm on Sunday, with all stallholders and visitors adhering to the current COVID-19 regulations.

Please walk, cycle or use public transport if you can. although free parking is available if required.

On entering Chapelton, signage and marshals will direct you. Entry to the market is also free.

For the latest information on Chapelton markets please follow the official page on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/chapeltonofelsick