Chapelton launches new calendar of events

Chapelton Farmers Market is just one of a host of events planned between this weekend and November.

Building on previous popular events, the calendar kicks-off with a film night at the town’s Slate & Grain restaurant on Sunday, February 13 and continues through to November when the town’s festive farmers’ market will take place.

Visitors can choose from a bike workshop (February), Easter egg hunt (April), the annual Chapelton 10K (July) and comedy night (August), to name but a few.

Commenting on the upcoming events, The Duchess of Fife, Director of Elsick Development Company which is leading the build of Chapelton, said: “We’re really excited to see our calendar of events return once again, bringing an even broader range of celebrations, workshops, markets and fundraisers than years gone by.

“We have a great line-up of partners confirmed for the year ahead and look forward to welcoming both familiar and new faces to Chapelton as the town continues to grow.”

The Chapelton 2022 events calendar includes:

A bike maintenance workshop with Trinity Frameworks, which will take place on February 27.

This is aimed at anyone new to cycling and seeking a solid foundation of understanding how a bicycle works.

This will be followed the following month by some Easter Fund, which will take place on April 10 and will have something for the whole community, young and old alike.

May 15, July 24, September 18 and November 20 will see the ever popular farmers markets take place, offering a wealth of local produce and arts and crafts.

The annual Chapelton Gala Day and Comedy Night will take place on August 20, again promising fun for all the family.

The final event of the year will be a bike ride on September 4.