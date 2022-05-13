Chapelton welcomes first farmers' market of the year

The first farmers' market of the season will be held on Sunday.

Hosted in the town’s Burgess Park, the market is held four times a year. Visitors will be offered more than ever before, with more than 30 stallholders including new additions such as The Highlanders Bakehouse and Coreen’s Country Cottage.

The market forms a calendar of events hosted in the town, including the Chapelton of Elsick 10K and Kids Races on Sunday, July, 17 and the Chapelton Bike Ride and Walk in September, which will raise funds for charity North East Sensory Services.

The Duchess of Fife, Director of Elsick Development Company which is leading the build of Chapelton, said: “The farmers’ markets are one of our most popular events and we are very much looking forward to the first one of the new season this Sunday.

“There are lots of very exciting stallholders, including a number of new ones this year that we are delighted to welcome. Residents from the town and visitors love to browse the wide array of stalls that sell great local produce and products, from fresh meat and fish to cakes and cocktails. There will also be plenty of stalls selling food to enjoy on the day, such as paella, pizzas and pancakes. There’s a great choice for everyone.”

The market will be open from 11am – 2:30pm on Sunday. Entry to the market and parking is free of charge.