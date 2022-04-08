Details of stage one of the 2022 Tour of Britain revealed

The stage will finish in the spectacular surroundings of Glenshee Ski Centre.

Taking place on September 4, it will start in Aberdeen city centre and finish in the spectacular surroundings of the Glenshee ski centre covering a distance of 185km.

While this will be the eighth Scottish Grand Départ in modern Tour history, this stage will mark the furthest north the race has ever started. Stage one will begin in Aberdeen city centre, where a full weekend of activities, including the Scottish Cycling Criterium Championships, is planned.

Not only will this stage feature an entirely new route compared to last year’s finale in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, it will also include the first-ever opening day summit finish in modern race history.

The Old Military Road climb from Auchallater to Glenshee Ski Centre measures 9.1 kilometres long, with the final five kilometres averaging a gradient of 4.8%.

Aberdeen previously welcomed the race for the first time last year when it was the finish venue for the eighth and final stage.

Belgian star Wout Van Aert (Team Jumbo – Visma) triumphed en route to being crowned overall champion.

Jim Savege, Chief Executive of Aberdeenshire Council, said: “We are delighted to be hosting the opening stage of the 2022 Tour of Britain alongside Aberdeen City Council.

"As was clearly demonstrated when we hosted the final stage of last year’s event, there is massive local support for cycling here in the north-east of Scotland, with the excellent TV coverage helping to promote the region to a global audience.

“Not only does hosting the Tour bring visitors to the region and provide a welcome boost for our local economy, it enables us to showcase Aberdeenshire as a wonderful cycling destination. It also provides us with an opportunity to promote cycling as a healthy, fun activity for all ages to enjoy – and from an active travel perspective that’s helping us to look after our local environment.