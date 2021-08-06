First gala day for Chapelton

Grampian Autistic Society will benefit from the gala

In partnership with Grampian Autistic Society, the Chapelton Gala will be hosted in the town’s Burgess Park from 10am to 4pm. A follow-on Comedy Night will also take place that evening in partnership with Rockhopper Comedy, with tickets available shortly.

Children can look forward to plenty of activities including a ‘build your own bear’ workshop, bouncy castles and face painting. Live flyball demonstrations will take place with dogs from local clubs Scratch Squad and Findon. A selection of hot food vendors and stallholders will be in attendance on the day alongside Mearns FM who will be providing the music.

Billy Alexander, CEO of Grampian Autistic Society, said: “We are delighted to be working with Chapelton for the town’s first gala day and comedy night, both of which will be raising funds for our charity and going a long way to help the families we support.”

The Duchess of Fife, Director of Elsick Development Company which is leading the build of Chapelton, added: “This family-friendly event will be packed with plenty of entertainment and activities that we’re sure all ages will enjoy.”