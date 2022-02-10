Funding for Stonehaven Community Sports Hub
Stonehaven Community Sports Hub has received funding of £9K from Aberdeenshire Voluntary Action (AVA), to support weekly Disability & Inclusive Sports sessions at the town’s leisure centre.
Sports being delivered in the first 12 week-block are basketball, athletics and Sooyang Do Martial Arts and start on Friday, February 18, from 7pm to 8pm.
The sessions will be aimed at teens and young adults who would benefit from smaller group sizes.
The sessions are free to attend and you can sign up by using the link below or by visiting the Stonehaven Community Sports Hub Facebook page.
https://forms.gle/Qh6XzrGtYjLxurR79