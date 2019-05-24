Geared up for Crathes classic

The 23rd Crathes Vintage Car and Motorcycle Rally is set to be a record-breaker this weekend.

There is an entry of 321 vintage and classic cars – some nearly 100 years old – and 39 motor cycles for the popular event, which will be held at Milton Field, near Banchory, on Sunday.

Organised by Banchory-Ternan Rotary Club, the rally is certain to fascinate the large crowds with a wide variety of cars and motorbikes on display from a bygone age.

All proceeds from the event, after allowing for expenses, go to charity and the main beneficiary this year will be Banchory’s Forget Me Not Club, a group that provides invaluable support to those living with, and caring for, people with dementia.

Chairman of the organising committee, Stewart Park, said the Crathes event was a great family day out for all ages, providing much nostalgia for the older generation and offering younger people the opportunity of seeing how motoring was in the “good old days”.

There is a competitive element to the rally with no fewer than 18 trophies to be won by the winners and runners-up in the nine classes, plus the coveted trophy for the ‘Best in Rally’.

The event, whose main sponsor this year is Bancon Homes, is open from 10am-4m and the presentation of trophies and prize draw will take place at 3.30pm.

Admission costs are £7 for adults, £5 for senior citizens and £20 for family of four, with under 16s free, and free parking and programme.