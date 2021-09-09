Inaugural gala a sun shining success for Newtonhill residents

Barratt Homes. Newtonhill Community Gala. Pictured from left are Isla Duffy, 7 and Brodie Taylor, age 8.

The gala, which has been in the planning for over 18 months by parents and local children, included a bouncy castle, face painting and a sports day, with organisers hoping its success means it’ll become an annual event to look forward to.

As well as the opportunity to catch up over food, drink and games, the gala, which took place on Michael Tunstall Place and was sponsored by Barratt Homes, was a chance to reflect over the past year and celebrate their own community heroes who’ve been on the frontline of the pandemic response.

Organiser Amanda Mccarthy said: “The gala has been something to look forward to over the past year, and after a few delays we were so excited to gather together for the fun activities.

“We cannot thank the team at Barratt Homes enough, and we’re all very proud to be residents within this community.

"We hope it’ll become an annual event on the last Saturday of May every year, and to open it up to the new Barratt Homes development at Whiteland Coast nearby to make it even bigger and better.”

James Mitchell, Sales Manager for Barratt Homes North Scotland said: “After a tough 18 months it’s fantastic to see the community coming together safely to catch up, reflect and enjoy some fun activities. We’re so pleased to be able to support the gala and see the sun shining, the community coming back to life and a really positive day out for all.”

Resident and organiser Leanne Duffy added: “Seeing the kids in the street being unable to socialise during the lockdowns made us want to bring all the street together as soon as we could. The day was all about community spirit and pulling together when times are difficult.

“The area is a fantastic place for children and families to grow up on and Newtonhill is an amazing family village. Adults and kids alike have made friends for life living in Whiteland Haven.”

Barratt Homes is currently marketing homes within a new development in Newtonhill, Whiteland Coast.