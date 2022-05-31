Midsummer Beer Happening announces beneficiaries

Organisers hope the return of the three-day celebration of the best in beer, food and music, from June 16 to 18, will be a major boost to local organisations and charities who have faced tough times during the pandemic.

Robert Lindsay, Happening organiser, said: “We hope that as the Happening returns for the first time in three years after the pandemic-enforced break, our visitors will rally round to help give local groups a much-needed boost to help them get on their feet again.”

The Happening sees itself as very much a part of Stonehaven and wants to extend a helping hand to other community groups who do good in the town, either making it a better place to live, helping young people, boosting sports, or caring for the vulnerable.

The Midsummer Beer Happening is run entirely by volunteers and is held in a specialty-built marquee in the town’s Baird Park

To that end, the main beneficiaries of this year’s event will be the Stonehaven Fireballs Association, Stonehaven Sea Cadets, Stonehaven Air Training Corps, and Caronhill School, which is for pupils with complex additional support needs.

Also being supported this year will be Stonehaven Folk Festival, Stonehaven Men’s Shed, Stonehaven Yacht Club, Rhythm Nation Dance and Fitness and Stonehaven Cricket Club.

Robert said: “We feel these are all excellent causes that do a power of good in Stonehaven, such as the Fireballs which creates a world-renowned Hogmanay spectacle that is proudly free to attend but expensive to stage.

“Then we have the various youth groups who do outstanding work in the community and in sports, as well as Carronhill School, which does all it can to give every child the best start in life.”

The Happening and its predecessor – the Stonehaven Beer Festival – has always been a major force for fundraising in the town.

As a not-for-profit event, the organisers believe the money raised in the town should stay in the town and to date the festival has raise more than £170,000 for good causes.

Robert hopes that people will flock to the Happening this year knowing they are not only having a good time, but doing good too.

Robert said: “We are, of course, in a very different landscape now, post-pandemic. Our last event in 2019 raised £52,000 for good causes. Just how much we can raise this year is now down to the people choosing to come and join us next month.

“Tickets are on sale now and going fast, so I would urge people to get theirs sooner rather than later.

“We do hope that thousands will, indeed, want to flock to our marquee in Baird Park and have a brilliant three days with us and create great new memories for themselves and better future for the charities we are supporting.”

The Midsummer Beer Happening is run entirely by volunteers and is held in a specialty-built marquee in the town’s Baird Park from June 16 to 18.

As well as offering more than 120 of the finest beers, the festival also has award-winning street food and a fantastic music strand from gifted local artists. All of that plus a hugely-popular Cycle Sportive that attracts more than 1,000 cyclists for its challenging routes.

Robert said: “It feels great to finally be back and we can’t wait to welcome everyone next month. See you there.”