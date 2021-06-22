Midsummer Beer Happening cancelled for second year

Beer lovers will have to wait til next year to enjoy the events in Stonehaven

Organisers had hoped to welcome thousands of beer lovers back to the town for three days of fun and joy following the event’s cancellation in 2020.

However, they made the sad announcement last week that the event has once again fallen victim to the pandemic as have proposals to shift the festival back to a weekend in September.

In a statement they said: “We are so disappointed this has proved to be impossible, given the huge uncertainty still swirling around the coronavirus restrictions we all must follow to keep everyone safe.

"There simply isn’t enough clarity about what the future holds to allow the volunteer organisers to plan an event in 2021.

“Even Level 0 would only allow for 400 people seated in our marquee at Baird Park.

"That would represent, at best, a quarter of our usual festival goers, while the cost of staging the event would remain the same, making our beloved event economically unviable.”

They continued: “There is no route map out of Level 0 at present and this is coupled with the possibility of spikes in cases which could mean levels changing at short notice.

“Staging the Happening needs at least 12 to 16 weeks to bring everything together, committing to high cost outlays, such as creating our special glasses, paying for marquee hire and toilet block rentals.

“Facing those costs, while still being unsure if we could actually stage the Happening at all, has forced us to the realisation we have no choice but to cancel the Midsummer Beer Happening completely for a second year.

“We are devastated at having to do this. We know the joy the event brings to the community and the boost its fundraising brings to the area.

“Things, however, should always end with hope.

"While the Midsummer Beer Happening 2021 is not to be, we are already looking to MSBH 2022.