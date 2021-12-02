Plenty of festive fun at Chapelton

Wreath-making is just one of the festive activities on offer at Chapelton.

The Christmas Lights were switched on at 6pm on Thursday accompanied by carol singing and mulled wine to get everyone into the festive spirit.

Wreath-making workshops will be held on Sunday, December 5.

Expert florist Linda from The Flower Pavilion will host two workshops at Slate & Grain Brasserie and Bar. All materials will be provided to make a beautiful natural wreath to take home.

Sundy will also see Chapelton’s first ever Santa Dash.

This is your chance to don a Santa suit and take part in the inaugural event. Participants can run, walk, dash or skip their way round a three-mile course to help raise funds for Portlethen & District Rotary.

An Elf Dash event will also take place for younger participants.

Christmas at The Boxes will be held on Thursday, December 9.

This is an evening shopping event that offers the chance to visit Chapelton’s small retail businesses including Clementine, Fits the Scoop, The Omnia and Wander and Graze as well as pop-up Christmas surprises.

Speaking of the events, The Duchess of Fife, Director of Elsick Development Company which is leading the build of Chapelton, commented: “We’ve had another busy and popular year of events here in Chapelton and we’re excited to round it off with a festive bang.

"There’s something to suit everyone, whether you’re keen to pick up some Christmas gifts, make your own decorations or raise money for local causes.”