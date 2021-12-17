Reengage hosts afternoon tea
Re engage, formerly Contact the Elderly, whose sole aim is to alleviate loneliness in older people, was delighted to host afternoon teas for the Mearns and Angus Groups at Brechin Castle Centre recently.
Guests and drivers from the areas enjoyed a superb tea and had a great time catching up with each other after a lengthy break.
The group will be looking for more volunteer hosts and drivers in 2022 as well as some more guests.
Drivers can drive on one Sunday a month or be reserves, and hosts are asked to host once a year.
All details can be found on the Reengage website, or alternatively you can telephone Jean Malcolm on 01356 660238 for further assistance.